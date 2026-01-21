Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims

Brooklyn Beckham accuses mom Victoria Beckham of ‘hijacking’ his first dance with then-newlywed wife Nicola Peltz

  • By Sidra Khan
Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding attendees have broken their silence on his major accusation.

Amid his ongoing messy feud with mum Victoria and dad David Beckham, the 26-year-old model finally spoke out on the rift in a series of explosive Instagram Stories, lashing out at his parents with bombshell claims.

In one of the stories, Brooklyn claimed that his fashion designer mother “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz and also invited his ex-girlfriends to make the then-new bride uncomfortable.

The aspiring chef also claimed that Victoria not only made him “uncomfortable” by ruining his already planned “romantic dance” with Nicola, but also “was waiting to dance with me instead.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.

Now, breaking silence on the matter, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding guests have finally set the record straight and have backed his claims.

In his now-deleted Instagram comment, Stavros Agapiou – who was asked to perform at Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 nuptials – supported the eldest Beckham child’s statement.

“I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote.

P.C. Page Six - Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham
The British DJ Fat Tony’s partner then deleted his comment, and penned instead, “Good on him for finally speaking out!”

According to Page Six, after his comment caught attention online, Stavros Agapiou wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Keeping my mouth shut from now on.”

It is pertinent to mention that neither Victoria nor David Beckham have commented on Brooklyn’s statement yet.

