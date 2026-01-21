Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?

The recent yet unexpected actions of Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery have sparked speculation about a possible romantic relationship between the two.
It all started when the duo was spotted at the same post-show celebration in New York City over the weekend, according to the The US Sun.
Keery and Carpenter separately entered the Saturday Night Live after party following Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard’s hosting debut.
Interestingly, the Espresso songstress and the End of Beginning crooner stepped out at the same, stepping out of a car and into a venue, as shown in the photos being surfaced on social media.
For the occasion, the 26-year-old singer opted to wear a floor-length black coat with trim around the collar and wrists which she carried with sky high white pumps.
Her blonde hair was tied back in a half-up, half-down style.
The 33-year-old actor-singer entered the same gathering in a slightly more casual look and covered his hair with a yellow knit hat and hid his eyes behind dark sunglasses.
It’s worth mentioning here that Carpenter and Keery have not officially confirmed a relationship between them.
Sabrina Carpenter was previously dating Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan for about a year. The former couple called it quits in 2024.
Joe Keery, on other hand dated actress Maika Monroe for five years. They dated until 2022.