Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set

Margot Robbie shared that the intense nature of Wuthering Heights led her to become “codependent” with co-star Jacob Elordi during filming.
Speaking with Fandango, the Barbie star reflected on collaborating with the Euphoria actor.
“I'm so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end,” said the Oscar nominee.
She went on to share, “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too.”
Robbie noted that Elordi, 28, remained close as she filmed, much like Heathcliff hovering in the background.
“I don't know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this,” she said, addressing the Frankenstein star, “but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy.”
“I didn't tell him to do that,” quipped director Emerald Fennell, 40, as the cast laughed, he added, “I actually had to ask him to leave.”
Robbie shared details on the third day of filming, “I found myself starting to look around to see where he was,” and when Elordi wasn’t there, “I was really unnerved and unmoored. And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something.”
Elsewhere in an interview, Elordi also confessed that he had an “obsession” with Robbie.
“We have a mutual obsession,” he noted.
“I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 metres at all times,” he explained.
Wuthering Heights is set to release in theaters on February 13.