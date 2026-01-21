Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims

Brooklyn Beckham made explosive allegations against Victoria Beckham earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicola Peltz wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyns bombshell claims
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims 

Nicola Peltz's wedding dress remarks resurfaced once again after her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, took the internet by storm with a fiery statement against his parents. 

For those unaware, the former photographer, who is now known professionally as a Michelin chef, grabbed headlines after he made his family feud public on Tuesday, January 21, 2026.

As the claims garnered attention of millions on the internet, Nicola Peltz’s old interview with British Vogue resurfaced, revealing that preparations for Nicola’s custom Valentino dress spanned "a year’s worth of conversations" with the design team.

Several eagle-eyed netizens began digging into the matter, offering context and counterpoint from the Lola actress' old interview, which she reportedly gave during her high-profile wedding with Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son.

At the time, Nicola’s designers travelled to Rome Headquarters to prepare the wedding outfit of the American actress after her estranged mother-in-law seemingly refused to customize a special piece for her big day.

This update has divided fans online, with one user commenting on Victoria Beckham's latest post on Instagram, saying, "Brooklyn stood up for his wife — something your cheating husband would never do."

"I believe everything he says. I've always sensed this about her," another noted.

While others stood for Victoria as they said, "I stand with Posh & Becks! Brooklyn's giving major Harry & Meghan vibes! If he wants privacy and estrangement, then don’t use the Beckham name for brand deals, then, as that’s the only reason he’s where he is today."

As of now, neither the English fashion designer nor Nicola Peltz has responded to Brooklyn Beckham's unsettling remarks about his family. 

Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
Sophie Turner shares surprise travel plans as new series 'Steal' creates buzz
Sophie Turner shares surprise travel plans as new series 'Steal' creates buzz
Noah Kahan stirs buzz with release date for new single ‘The Great Divide’
Noah Kahan stirs buzz with release date for new single ‘The Great Divide’
David Beckham, Victoria respond to Brooklyn's claims with new terms
David Beckham, Victoria respond to Brooklyn's claims with new terms
Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama
A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'

Popular News

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
8 minutes ago
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
28 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims

Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
2 hours ago