Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims 

Nicola Peltz's wedding dress remarks resurfaced once again after her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, took the internet by storm with a fiery statement against his parents.
For those unaware, the former photographer, who is now known professionally as a Michelin chef, grabbed headlines after he made his family feud public on Tuesday, January 21, 2026.
As the claims garnered attention of millions on the internet, Nicola Peltz’s old interview with British Vogue resurfaced, revealing that preparations for Nicola’s custom Valentino dress spanned "a year’s worth of conversations" with the design team.
Several eagle-eyed netizens began digging into the matter, offering context and counterpoint from the Lola actress' old interview, which she reportedly gave during her high-profile wedding with Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son.
At the time, Nicola’s designers travelled to Rome Headquarters to prepare the wedding outfit of the American actress after her estranged mother-in-law seemingly refused to customize a special piece for her big day.
This update has divided fans online, with one user commenting on Victoria Beckham's latest post on Instagram, saying, "Brooklyn stood up for his wife — something your cheating husband would never do."
"I believe everything he says. I've always sensed this about her," another noted.
While others stood for Victoria as they said, "I stand with Posh & Becks! Brooklyn's giving major Harry & Meghan vibes! If he wants privacy and estrangement, then don’t use the Beckham name for brand deals, then, as that’s the only reason he’s where he is today."
As of now, neither the English fashion designer nor Nicola Peltz has responded to Brooklyn Beckham's unsettling remarks about his family.