Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims

The Beckham family feud intensifies after Brooklyn Beckham fired explosive claims against mom Victoria

  • By Salima Bhutto
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyns shocking claims
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims

Victoria Beckham recently shared the first social media post after her son, Brooklyn made some shocking claims against her mother.

Victoria, who seems unbothered, returned to social media and make her first post since her son shocking statement.

The Spice Girl former member shared a photo on her Stories to wish her bandmate Emma Bunton a happy 50th birthday, writing "I love you so much!!".

The Beckham family feud intensifies after Brooklyn Beckham fired explosive claims against mom Victoria
The Beckham family feud intensifies after Brooklyn Beckham fired explosive claims against mom Victoria

The fashion royalty then shared a clip of Emma and the Spice Girls' dancing in the Say You'll Be There video, captioning it as "happy birthday Baby Kisses xxx (sic).”

She is yet to comment on her son's statement on Monday, January 20, in which he revealed that he does not want to reconcile with his family.

The eldest son of David and Victoria claimed in his statement that he has been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else".

Moreover, he also blamed his mother for ruing his wedding day in 2022 where she "hijacked" his first dance with wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham concluded the post, saying, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”

Victoria Beckham has yet to comment on her son's statement but sources told the Daily Mail that she has been left "devastated". 

Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
Sophie Turner shares surprise travel plans as new series 'Steal' creates buzz
Sophie Turner shares surprise travel plans as new series 'Steal' creates buzz
Noah Kahan stirs buzz with release date for new single ‘The Great Divide’
Noah Kahan stirs buzz with release date for new single ‘The Great Divide’
David Beckham, Victoria respond to Brooklyn's claims with new terms
David Beckham, Victoria respond to Brooklyn's claims with new terms
Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama
A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona
A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post

Popular News

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
9 minutes ago
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
30 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims

Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
2 hours ago