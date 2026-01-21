Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims

Victoria Beckham recently shared the first social media post after her son, Brooklyn made some shocking claims against her mother.
Victoria, who seems unbothered, returned to social media and make her first post since her son shocking statement.
The Spice Girl former member shared a photo on her Stories to wish her bandmate Emma Bunton a happy 50th birthday, writing "I love you so much!!".
The fashion royalty then shared a clip of Emma and the Spice Girls' dancing in the Say You'll Be There video, captioning it as "happy birthday Baby Kisses xxx (sic).”
She is yet to comment on her son's statement on Monday, January 20, in which he revealed that he does not want to reconcile with his family.
The eldest son of David and Victoria claimed in his statement that he has been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else".
Moreover, he also blamed his mother for ruing his wedding day in 2022 where she "hijacked" his first dance with wife, Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn Beckham concluded the post, saying, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”
Victoria Beckham has yet to comment on her son's statement but sources told the Daily Mail that she has been left "devastated".