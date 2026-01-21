Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors

Keith Urban has reportedly moved in with his rumored girlfriend after finalizing divorce with Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has shared first post after Keith Urban’s latest update.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer-songwriter – who recently finalized his divorce with the Babygirl actress, ending their 19-year-long marriage - has found his new ladylove and speculations hint that his current girlfriend is 26-year-old rising country music star Karley Scott Collins.

Just a few days after the update, Nicole Kidman seemingly sent a scathing response to her ex-husband with her latest Instagram post on Tuesday, January 20.

Taking to her official social media handle, the Big Little Lies actress posted a happy photo of herself, featuring her radiating glow in a brown jacket paired with bell bottom jeans, beige cap, and brown shoes.

Accessorizing with a pair of stylish black sunglasses and large shoulder bag, the actress sported a bright smile, seemingly sending a scathing message to Keith Urban, telling him that she’s happy, content, and unfazed by anything he does.

“Loved getting to explore Chile,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

In a January 17 article, the Daily Mail reported that the Somebody Like You singer has moved in with his new girlfriend, noting that “everyone is adamant” that he has found love once again, with an insider telling, “People think they are even living together.”

Noting that both Sunday and Faith are siding with their actress mum, the source shared, “I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce earlier this month.

