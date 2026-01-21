Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn's explosive claims

  • By Bushra Saleem
David Beckham has finally broken his social media silence after son Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking claims.

Two days after his son’s explosive accusations against Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham, the football legend on Wednesday, January 21, shared a heartfelt tribute for his “mate” Nicky Butt.

Taking to Instagram, the Inter Miami co-owner sent birthday wishes to the former English football player who turned 51 on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture with Butt from the time when they were Manchester United teammates, the co-owner of Salford City wrote, “Happy Birthday, mate.”

This came after his eldest son Brooklyn made a shocking statement after a long feud with the family. In his fiery social media post, the What I See author claimed that his mother, Victoria, “hijacked” his and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s wedding.

He also alleged that his family treated his wife disrespectfully and his parents had been controlling press narratives.

Brooklyn also clarified that he did not “want to reconcile with my family.”

Beckham had not yet addressed the claims made by his son directly but told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday, the day after Brooklyn’s statement, “I’ve been able to use my platform… to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. I’ve tried to do the same.”

“I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well,” he added.

It is worth noting that the Beckham family has not reacted to Brooklyn's statement.

