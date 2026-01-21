Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC 

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Channing Tatum is set to introduce his first Broadway directorial performance, Magic Mike Live, in New York City.

The hit stage show, which was directed and created by the Roofman actor, will make its NYC debut this fall.

According to media reports, Magic Mike Live also stars Tatum as a strip club headliner in addition to his directorial duties. 

The 45-year-old American actor and film producer made a special announcement regarding his show during a star-studded event which took place in New York City on January 20, 2026. 

In his statement, he also shared his experience on directing the event, "This all started as a crazy idea 10 years ago and look at it now." 

"When we were coming up with the concept for our original show, we first came to the streets of New York City, where I hid in a secret confession booth we set up in Midtown and asked women what they really want," he added.

Apart from Tatum, Magic Mike Live also stars Sebastian Melo Taivera as Mike and an ensemble featuring Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Ellena Takos, Marcus Vrondas, and Josh Williams. 

However, an additional casting is yet to be announced. 

For those unaware, Channing Tatum's new Broadway show, Magic Mike Live, will witness the performances from October 8th to October 22nd, 2026.  

