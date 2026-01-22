Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding

Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Zach Bryan recently paid a heartfelt tribute to late mother, telling her about his surprise wedding in December 2025.

The country singer, who married Samantha Leonard on New Year's Eve, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 22, and posted a series of new candid pictures from Something in the Orange singer's wedding day.

The 29-year-old singer began the caption of the post, writing, "We all took an aeroplane to Spain last week and you’d of eaten it up. You’d of ordered everything twice and made sure we got your dress perfect. Everyone I love, you woulda too. There was a lot of champagne and Mac looked beautiful."

The Pink Skies crooner went on to say, "Dad was doing the splits while smoking a cigar on the dance floor. Rocky Lane was our ring bearer and I know you’d like that since you named me after Lane Frost so many years ago."

"If you coulda’ seen all the cheek tearing teeth smiling under the spanish moon late into the morning on New Year’s Day. Belly laughing and just eye-balling Samantha in her dress."

The singer went on to say, "I think of all the moments you’ve missed often but Sam reminds me that you’re half of me of anyways. She is something special and precious. A thing you gotta’ keep once she touches your life.

“Makes me feel light. Makes me feel like my hearts beating easy and the days aren’t as hard as they once were," Bryan wrote to his late mother, Annette, who died in 2016 at 49.”

Zach Bryan, who released his single song Aeroplane on January 8, married Samantha Leonard in a surprise ceremony on December 31, 2025, in San Sebastián, Spain.

