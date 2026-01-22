Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges  

Russell Brand is neck-deep in charges related to sexual offences, but it has not limited the comedian from throwing out some jokes about the situation.
The English actor and comedian appeared via video link from Florida at a Westminster Magistrates' court hearing on Monday, January 19, linked to two fresh charges of rape and sexual assault.
Brand, who wore an unbuttoned denim shirt, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the six-minute hearing, and following that, turned to his X account to complain about his courtroom sketch.
"Never mind anything else. This court sketch is an injustice," said the 50-year-old, as he posted a screenshot of an article from The Independent website.
He was granted bail during the hearing and will next appear at a plea hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court on February 17.
Brand, who already had five counts of similar charges related to four different women, was hit with two additional charges in late December.
The alleged offences, one of rape and the other of sexual assault, took place in 2009, as per the Crown Prosecution Service.
Previously, the Get Him to the Greek star pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005.