Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges

The English comedian has been charged with two additional sexual offence charges in late 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges
Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges  

Russell Brand is neck-deep in charges related to sexual offences, but it has not limited the comedian from throwing out some jokes about the situation.

The English actor and comedian appeared via video link from Florida at a Westminster Magistrates' court hearing on Monday, January 19, linked to two fresh charges of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, who wore an unbuttoned denim shirt, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the six-minute hearing, and following that, turned to his X account to complain about his courtroom sketch.

"Never mind anything else. This court sketch is an injustice," said the 50-year-old, as he posted a screenshot of an article from The Independent website.

Picture Credit: Russell Brand/ X
Picture Credit: Russell Brand/ X

He was granted bail during the hearing and will next appear at a plea hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court on February 17.

Brand, who already had five counts of similar charges related to four different women, was hit with two additional charges in late December.

The alleged offences, one of rape and the other of sexual assault, took place in 2009, as per the Crown Prosecution Service.

Previously, the Get Him to the Greek star pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005.

Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter
Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter
Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name
Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name
Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations
Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance
Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance
Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Popular News

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
an hour ago
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post

Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
2 hours ago
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
6 hours ago