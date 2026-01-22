Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations

Sabrina Carpenter’s hard work is paying off!
On Wednesday, January 21, the British Phonographic Industry announced the nominations for the upcoming 2026 BRIT Awards – also known as BRITS – acknowledging the talented artists and their incredible music.
For the upcoming star-studded night, the Manchild singer has also bagged two nominations for her upbeat tracks.
Taking to Instagram, a fan page of Sabrina Carpenter posted a snap from the BRIT Awards, featuring the cover photo of the singer’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, along with the award nods.
The Espresso hitmaker has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year (Manchild).
Sharing the fan page’s exciting post, Sabrina Carpenter expressed her thrill for the nods and also thanked her fans for all the love they shower on her.
“bloody helllllllll. thank you,” she penned.
Fans’ reactions:
Not only Sabrina Carpenter, but her English fans were also overjoyed seeing the songstress being nominated for the esteemed BRIT Awards.
“Us British people love our Sabrina,” sweetly commented a first.
Another stated, “so proud!! congratulations Sabrina.”
“So well deserved without a doubt. we love u Sabrina,” a third expressed.
Meanwhile, one more chimed in, “BRITBRINA IS BACK BABYYY.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild:
Manchild is the lead singer from Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which she co-wrote and co-produced the song with Jack Antonoff.
The track was released on June 5, 2025, while the album was dropped on August 29.