Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey

Meghan Trainor has revealed that her sons, Barry, 2, and Riley, 4, are “over the moon” about welcoming their new baby sister, Mikey.
As per PEOPLE, the Made You Look singer expressed her feelings on having a baby daughter after being a boy mom to her sons Barry, 2½, and Riley, 4½.
"It feels surreal. I've dreamed about this for so long, and now I'll look at her and still can't believe she's real," Trainor said.
She went on to say, "My heart feels fuller than I ever knew it could."
Sharing about her sons’ feelings, Trainor mentioned, "They are over the moon. Riley takes his 'big brother' role very seriously, and Barry is just so gentle and curious with her.”
She continued, "Watching them bond with their sister has been one of the sweetest parts of this whole experience."
The No singer also added, "We printed out photos for Riley to bring to school and show his entire class, and he couldn't have been more excited."
Trainor also discussed her choice to opt for a surrogate to welcome her little one saying, "It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," adding, "We are forever grateful for that option."
To note, Meghan Trainor welcomed daughter Mikey Moon on January 18 via surrogate with husband Daryl Sabara.