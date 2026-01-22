Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name

Brooklyn Beckham has made some earth-shattering claims about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a shocking six-part Instagram Story.
From accusing his high-profile parents of bribery and changing the media narratives through their influence to Victoria hijacking the first dance of Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, the social media rant did not leave any leaf unturned.
Despite David and Victoria's shock, sources have shared that their eldest son does not "really care" about hurting his parents.
While his parents are trying to reach out to their son, insiders have revealed that the 26-year-old has set clear boundaries with the couple, telling friends that he now "doesn't ever refer to [David and Victoria] as parents."
Another tipster reportedly confirmed the claim with the Daily Mail, noting that Brooklyn calls his parents "by their first names now".
Brooklyn apparently took the step to go public with his message, as he was "sick" of his parents fabricating stories about him and his relationship with his wife.
According to the sources, the amateur chef crafted his statement, which Nicola reportedly helped construct.
"Nicola is part of it, for sure," said another insider, adding that "she definitely supports him in this."
However, the insider also clarified that the decision to go public with the statement was Brooklyn's and that Nicola did not ask him to air the family's dirty laundry.