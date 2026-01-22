Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter

In a surprise career move, Mark Consuelos is set to grace the live theater too after impressing fans on television.
On the Wednesday, January 21 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly RIpa excitedly shared a thrilling news with the audience, announcing that her husband and co-host, Mark, is soon going to make his Broadway debut.
“I have a big announcement to make. A huge announcement to make,” joyfully stated the 55-year-old American actress.
Touching her husband’s arm, Ripa continued, “You see this man right here? Mark Consuelos? Cohost of this here talk show? He’s going to Broadway! That’s right!”
Speaking about his love for stage, Mark Consuelos shared, “I’ve been wanting to do this. I love getting on stage. It’s been years since I’ve had a chance to do it because of travel, and living here in New York City, I’m pretty much anchored here now. I’m trapped! So, I thought it would be a good idea!”
The 54-year-old American TV star is set to star in a Broadway production of Noël Coward’s 1925 play Fallen Angels, opposite Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.
As per the plot, the show centers on the lives of two upper-class married women, who are waiting for the arrival of a man who has ties to both of them.
The women’s secret lover, Maurice Duclos, is played by Mark Consuelos.
In the same show, Kelly Ripa also announced that her and Consuelos’s youngest child, 22-year-old Joaquin, is also going to make his debut on Broadway with Death of a Salesman.
“What’s interesting is that — and we’ve not talked about this on the show — our youngest son and recent University of Michigan School of Drama graduate is also going to be on Broadway in “Death of a Salesman” at basically the same time,” Ripa gushed.
The Generation Gap actress continued, “So, every night, I’m going to have this choice, like, who do I see tonight? Do I go see my husband, or do I go see my beloved son? I’m just going to be seeing hella theater.”
Fallen Angels is scheduled for preview on March 27, 2026, before officially opening at New York City’s Roundabout Theatre on April 19.