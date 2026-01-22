Elizabeth Hurley wins Prince Harry’s support as she testifies against Daily Mail

Elizabeth Hurley has finally spoken out in the high-profile Daily Mail case.
On Thursday, January 22, the Bedazzled actress made shocking allegations as she took on the witness stand to testify against the publishers of the Mail.
During the trial, the 60-year-old English actress and model gained Prince Harry’s support as she submitted evidence.
The Duke of Sussex – who also testified in the court just a day earlier – also attended the hearing, showing his support for the other claimants in his case against the publishers of the Daily Mail.
Sitting in the witness box, Elizabeth Hurley accused the Mail’s publishers of bugging her windowsill and illegally using the information they obtained by tapping her landline.
Getting visibly emotional during the testimony, the Gossip Girl actress tried her best to keep herself composed as she recalled the “deeply hurtful and damaging” articles targeting her,
Hurley’s allegations against the publishers include “landline tapping my phones and recording my live telephone conversations, placing surreptitious mics on my home windows, stealing my medical information when I was pregnant … and other monstrous, staggering things.”
“Above all, it was the discovery that the Mail had tapped the landlines of my home phones and tape-recorded my live telephone conversations that devastated me. I felt crushed,” she emotionally continued.
During the testimony, the actress shared that in the beginning she wondered if those close to her had been leaking information or whether it was her who had been speaking too loud for someone to hear her private conversations.
“There were microphones on the windowsill of my dining room. Yes, there were leaks, but they were not from my friends,” she said.
For those unfamiliar, the entire legal fiasco began when Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail, alleging illegal and unethical invasion of his and others’ privacy for years.
Standing by him in the case are six other renowned public figures – Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and Sir Simon Hughes.