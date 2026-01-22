Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'

Oscars 2026 nomination lists are here and Ariana Grande was nowhere in the highly-anticipated list.
The positions singer was nominated last year in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her role in the first film last year; however, her portrayal of Glinda in the sequel seemingly failed to leave a mark on critics.
Moreover, Wicked: For Good, which was released in November 2025, also failed to land a single nomination, sparking a shock wave through the internet.
Fans flooded the social media platforms to express their disappointment at the Oscars, with one fan penning, "and yet she gave the best supporting performance of the year, RIGGED."
Another user expressed their bewilderment, noting, "THIS ROBBERY???"
"VIEWERSHIP GOING DOWN 70%," claimed another fan.
"so the Oscars use Ariana Grande for clout and attention last year to get their highest ratings of the decade just to pay her dust i'm so sick."
On the other hand, Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, made Oscars history with 16 nominations.
The 98th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.