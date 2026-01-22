Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'

Along with Ariana Grande, 'Wicked: For Good' failed to land a single nomination at the Oscars 2026

  • By Hania Jamil
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for Wicked: For Good: THE ROBBERY
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'

Oscars 2026 nomination lists are here and Ariana Grande was nowhere in the highly-anticipated list.

The positions singer was nominated last year in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her role in the first film last year; however, her portrayal of Glinda in the sequel seemingly failed to leave a mark on critics.

Moreover, Wicked: For Good, which was released in November 2025, also failed to land a single nomination, sparking a shock wave through the internet.

Fans flooded the social media platforms to express their disappointment at the Oscars, with one fan penning, "and yet she gave the best supporting performance of the year, RIGGED."

Another user expressed their bewilderment, noting, "THIS ROBBERY???"

"VIEWERSHIP GOING DOWN 70%," claimed another fan.

"so the Oscars use Ariana Grande for clout and attention last year to get their highest ratings of the decade just to pay her dust i'm so sick."

On the other hand, Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, made Oscars history with 16 nominations.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Elizabeth Hurley wins Prince Harry’s support as she testifies against Daily Mail
Elizabeth Hurley wins Prince Harry’s support as she testifies against Daily Mail
Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter
Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter
Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name
Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name
Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations
Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations
Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges
Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance
Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance
Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance

Popular News

US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside

US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside
6 minutes ago
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'

Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'
33 minutes ago
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls

WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
an hour ago