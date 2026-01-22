Oscar nominations list 2026: ‘Sinners’ makes history with record-breaking nods

The 2026 Oscar nominations are finally out, with Sinners leading the pack!
On Thursday, January 22, Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98h Academy Awards, recognizing the outstanding projects and artists of the year.
This year’s Oscar has also rolled out a brand-new category – Best Casting.
Moreover, Sinners – 2025 horror film starring Hailee Steinfield and Michael B. Jordan – is leading the nominations with a historic number of nods.
Sinners has become the most-nominated movie in the history of Oscar with 16 nods, breaking the record of 1950’s All About Eve, 1997’s Titanic, and 2016’s La La Land – each having total 14 nominations.
The ceremony, set to take place on March 15, 2026, will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and will be broadcasted live on ABC at 7 pm ET and will be up for streaming on Hulu.
Here’s the complete list of the 2026 Oscar nominations.
2026 Oscar Nominations:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Director
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent - Brazil
It Was Just an Accident - France
Sentimental Value - Norway
Sirât - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Original Song
"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You" - Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" - Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live-Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness