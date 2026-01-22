Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Oscar nominations list 2026: ‘Sinners’ makes history with record-breaking nods

The 2026 Oscar nominations are finally out, with Sinners leading the pack!

On Thursday, January 22, Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98h Academy Awards, recognizing the outstanding projects and artists of the year.

This year’s Oscar has also rolled out a brand-new category – Best Casting.

Moreover, Sinners – 2025 horror film starring Hailee Steinfield and Michael B. Jordan – is leading the nominations with a historic number of nods.

Sinners has become the most-nominated movie in the history of Oscar with 16 nods, breaking the record of 1950’s All About Eve, 1997’s Titanic, and 2016’s La La Land – each having total 14 nominations.

The ceremony, set to take place on March 15, 2026, will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and will be broadcasted live on ABC at 7 pm ET and will be up for streaming on Hulu.

Here’s the complete list of the 2026 Oscar nominations.

2026 Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident - France

Sentimental Value - Norway

Sirât - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You" - Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" - Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

