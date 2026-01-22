'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field

He-Man is here to take his throne!
On Wednesday, January 21, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for their live-action adaptation of the 80s legendary toy, Masters of the Universe.
Set to be released on June 5, 2026, the trailer for the film began with a stunning sequence of a fantasy land, as Nicholas Galitzine's voiceover plays, noting that all the legends in the bedtime stories are real in the world where he belongs.
As the trailer moves from the CGI world to real life, fans could see Adam Glenn, aka Prince Adam, stuck in his corporate America cubicle with a desk plate that read, He/Him.
Rocking a blonde wig, things take an exciting turn for He-Man when he finally gets reunited with his sword, which leads him back to the battleground.
Masters of the Universe is a sci-fi adventure movie. Helmed by Travis Knight, the film sees Prince Adam (Nicholas) returning to Eternia.
Alongside his Sword of Power, He-Man and his pals, Teela (Camila Mendes), Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), take down the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto).
Other cast include Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, James Purefoy as King Randor, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw and Sasheer Zamata as Suzie.
Watch Masters of the Universe trailer here: