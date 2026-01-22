Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod

The 'Wonka' actor is nominated in the Best Actor category for the Oscars 2026 for his role in 'Marty Supreme'

  • By Hania Jamil
Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with Marty Supreme nod
Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod

Timothée Chalamet is continuing to pursue greatness as he makes history by becoming one of the youngest actors ever to receive a three-time Oscar nomination.

The Dune actor has been nominated three times for the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards, for Call Me by Your Name (2018), A Complete Unknown (2024), and now on Wednesday, he was nominated for Marty Supreme.

At the age of 30 years and 26 days, Chalamet is the youngest actor to accomplish the feat since Marlon Brando, who received his third nomination when he was 29 in 1954.

Moreover, the record for the youngest actor (male or female) to earn three Oscar nominations is held by Jennifer Lawrence.

She was 23 when she received her third Oscars nomination for her role in American Hustle in the Supporting Actress category in January 2014.

Prior to that, Lawrence received the Academy nod for Winter's Bone (2011) in the Best Actress category and Silver Linings Playbook (2013), which she won.

In the 2026 Actor in a Leading Role field, Timothée Chalamet is facing Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle after Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Notably, the Oscars 2026 ceremony will be live on March 15.

'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field
'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field
Oscar nominations list 2026: ‘Sinners’ makes history with record-breaking nods
Oscar nominations list 2026: ‘Sinners’ makes history with record-breaking nods
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'
Elizabeth Hurley wins Prince Harry’s support as she testifies against Daily Mail
Elizabeth Hurley wins Prince Harry’s support as she testifies against Daily Mail
Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter
Mark Consuelos set to step onto Broadway stage in exciting new chapter
Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name
Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud by calling parents by name
Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations
Sabrina Carpenter expresses thrill over major BRIT Awards 2026 nominations
Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges
Russell Brand makes cheeky remark after court appearance in rape charges
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance
Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding

Popular News

Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement

Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement
48 minutes ago
Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod

Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod
an hour ago
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

2 hours ago