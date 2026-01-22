Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod

Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Timothée Chalamet is continuing to pursue greatness as he makes history by becoming one of the youngest actors ever to receive a three-time Oscar nomination.

The Dune actor has been nominated three times for the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards, for Call Me by Your Name (2018), A Complete Unknown (2024), and now on Thursday, he was nominated for Marty Supreme.

At the age of 30 years and 26 days, Chalamet is the youngest actor to accomplish the feat since Marlon Brando, who received his third nomination when he was 29 in 1954.

Moreover, the record for the youngest actor (male or female) to earn three Oscar nominations is held by Jennifer Lawrence.

She was 23 when she received her third Oscars nomination for her role in American Hustle in the Supporting Actress category in January 2014.

Prior to that, Lawrence received the Academy nod for Winter's Bone (2011) in the Best Actress category and Silver Linings Playbook (2013), which she won.

In the 2026 Actor in a Leading Role field, Timothée Chalamet is facing Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle after Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Notably, the Oscars 2026 ceremony will be live on March 15.

