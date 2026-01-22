Celebs jump on viral ‘2026 is new 2016’ trend: Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish

If your feed feels like a time machine all of a sudden, you-re not imagining it, as social media is rewinding to the carefree era of a decade ago.
The world woke up one day and decided that this year is the new 2016, giving birth to the viral trend “2026 is the new 2016,” with celebrities fully leaning into the idea by jumping on the bandwagon.
This buzz-sparking trend has ignited peak nostalgia as users on social media share throwbacks from 2016, joyfully reviving the era of messy buns, fun snapchat filters, candid posts – all while poking fun at their past selves.
From Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, check out what celebrities have shared from their 2016 archives as they hop on the fun viral trend.
Kim Kardashian:
“I promise whatever happened to you in 2016 mine was crazier,” Kim Kardashian captioned her January 28, 2026, post as she dropped a carousel of photos from a decade ago.
The gallery included The Kardashians star’s snap with her eldest kid, North West, twinning in glittery silver ensembles while heading to Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour in New York, Kim’s million-dollar mobile game, her smartphone app Kimoji, and her me-time with family.
Jennifer Garner:
Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on January 17, 2026, and shared a post, captioning, “2016” along with a series of photos and videos.
The slideshow opened with a gorgeous black-and-white snap of the 13 Going on 30 actress, and offered fans a peek into her crazy year, with slides including her hilarious Snapchat-filtered clips and photos, her becoming Capital One’s spokesperson, behind-the-scenes moments from film sets, a glamorous awards ceremony appearance, and a funny clip of the actress playing birthday song on a saxophone.
Shakira:
With a caption stating “Gazelle in 2016,” Shakira posted a long string of photos in her January 17, 2026, post.
The update included throwbacks from her promotional events for the 2016 animated buddy cop comedy film, Zootopia, as well as images of her famous voice-over character, Gazelle.
Charlie Puth:
Jumping on the bandwagon, Charlie Puth also posted a series of glimpses on January 16, 2026, featuring his casually captured snaps and buzz-making glitzy show appearances.
“2016 charlie here to remind you that beat yourself up is out tonight and my world tour goes on sale at 10am local time:),” he captioned.
Dua Lipa:
“wow these 2016 memories are making me wanna un archive everything,” wrote Dua Lipa on her January 16, 2026, post, as she dropped a large carousel of throwbacks.
The Levitating crooner’s gallery included photos of her enjoying time with family, thrilling onstage performances, casual outings, and some peeks into her professional life.
Lily Collins:
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins also joined the viral trend with her own series of throwbacks on January 15, 2026, along with a message, writing, “I’m not sure why we decided 2016 is back, but wow, it really was a vibe.”
The carousel offered peeks into the actress’s fun time while working and also a snap of her proudly showing her book, titled Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.
Reese Witherspoon:
Reese Witherspoon also sparked nostalgia on January 15, 2026, with her decade-old snaps, writing, “2016. Bringing back BIG memories with some of my fav people.”
The carousel included The Morning Show actress’s photos with her loved ones, family, and stars from the entertainment industry, and from the set of her psychological dark comedy drama series, Big Little Lies.
Ellie Goulding:
Sharing a series of flashbacks from her 2016 archive, Ellie Goulding penned, “Starry Eyed being at top of Tik Tok chart today and 2016 being my best year, i have no qualms with this dumb trend… you know I had to x.”
The glimpses included her delightful outings with friends and family, and also thrilling moments from her electric performances.
Kylie Jenner:
Hopping on the bandwagon, Kylie Jenner also posted her take on the trend, writing, “you just had to be there.”
The makeup mogul shared photos featuring her slaying the iconic fashion trends that were viral back in the days, and also images of her high-end cosmetic products from Kylie Cosmetics.
Joe Jonas:
Joe Jonas was “so back” to 2016 with his iconic snap, featuring him channeling the ultimate nostalgic look with long and side-parted hair.
“We are so back,” he captioned.
Billie Eilish:
Just as in 2026, Billie Eilish was slaying back in 2016 too, as she posted a black-and-white throwback photo of herself, giving a serious look with her blonde locks partially hiding her face.
“2016,” she simply penned in the caption.
Jessica Alba:
Jessica Alba flashed back to her decade-old year with a large carousel of throwbacks, featuring glimpses from her outings, work, and leisure activities.
Her gallery also included photos and videos with hilarious yet nostalgic Snapchat filters.
“Hey 2016 -The era of Snapchat filters, boomerangs, sepia tones, 1 photo across the grid. Peace signs and flower crowns. Skinny jeans w boots, costume parties, carefree nights. Occasional (aggressive) side part, lash extensions. SoulCycle addiction. A golden age of being playful, carefully planned, and strategic thinking in full effect and moments to be free. What a timeeeee,” she reminisced.
Ed Sheeran:
“I wasn’t on social media all of 2016, but if I was, here’s a dump from then,” stated Ed Sheeran alongside a series of glimpses.
While most of his gallery included peeks from her personal activities, outings, cooking at home, and time with pets, what stood out the most was the English singer proudly flaunting his two Grammys.
Hailey Bieber:
With a caption stating, “you just had to be there,” Hailey Bieber also followed the 2026 is the new 2016 trend by giving fans peeks into her decade-old era.
The carousel included photos of her with her pals, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and also a sizzling snap with her husband, Justin Bieber, showing them both locking their lips.