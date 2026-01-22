'Heated Rivalry' stars named torchbearers for 2026 Winter Olympics

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are set to participate in the Winter Olympics as torchbearers in a surprising move.
On Thursday, January 22, HBO Max shared a snap of the two actors who led their record-breaking hockey-romance series on Instagram with the caption, "We're coming to the Olympic Torch Relay."
"They brought the heat. Now they're carrying the touch Heated Rivarly stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are joining the Olympic Torch Relay for #MilanoCortina2026 as official torchbearers," the caption added.
Details about where or when they will join the relay remained under wraps. The Olympic Torch Relay concludes just ahead of the Milan games' opening ceremony on February 6.
Heated Rivalry, which follows the story of the two closeted hockey players navigating their secret romance over the course of a decade, has become a pop culture phenomenon all over the globe.
Since the show was concluded on December 26, 2025, both Hudson and Connor have been booked and busy with brand deals, fashion weeks and interviews.
The second season of Heated Rivalry has been confirmed; however, details about the release date have not been reported.