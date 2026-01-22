Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has announced the passing of his father in an emotional statement.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, January 22, the football star announced the devastating loss along with the details of his father's funeral.

The heartbreaking post included the message in Arabic which means, “From Him we come, and to Him we return.”

Konate also confirmed that the funeral will take place on Friday, January 23.

The news comes as French international player missed his team's Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday, January 21 which Reds boss Arne Slot revealed was due to personal family matter.

In Konate's absence, Joe Gomez started in defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Slot said, "No, first of all, for the family matter, why he is not here, it is very sad for him. Second of all, we miss him because I mainly played him [and Virgil van Dijk]," as per Mirror.

"Joe is a good replacement, but not played much in the one-and-a-half years that I have been here, for obvious reasons. But it's a great game for him, he's not played a lot," he further added.

Liverpool's latest victory put them fourth in the standings, two points ahead of Barcelona.

