Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Saba Qamar has praised Sehar Khan for her authenticity and confidencein in Aik Aur Pakeezah, applauding her role in the drama.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Case No 9 starlet shared the words of praise for the Fairy Tale star, who is playing Pakeezah’s role in a new series, produced by the Kashf Foundation.

Sharing the snippet of the drama, Qamar penned the words, “After a long time I've seen someone from our fraternity who is so beautifully comfortable in her own skin. No heavy layers, no forced perfection just authenticity shining through the eyes, the presence, the delivery. Absolutely loving it. Keep shining.”

To note, Sehar Khan portrays an impactful role in Aik Aur Pakeezah, which is a story of resistance and reclaiming dignity.

Sehar plays a young woman whose life is hit with trauma after a manipulated video of her goes viral.

She has described the role as deeply personal, calling it her "baby" and a significant emotional journey.

The plot of the drama revealed that it revolves around the psychological, social, and legal consequences of online harassment and digital violations in Pakistan.

The star studded cast includes, Sehar Khan, Nameer Khan, Amna Ilyas, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Bayat, Nadia Afgan, and Noor Ul Hassan.

