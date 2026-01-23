Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response

The 'Creed' star explained the major plot details about the Netflix series 'His & Hers'

  By Javeria Ahmed
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response

Tessa Thompson addressed “radical” twist in His & Hers while hinting on possibility of season 2.

While conversing with USA Today, the Creed star explained the major plot details about the Netflix series His & Hers, a six-episode murder mystery that has been Netflix’s No. 1 show for the last two weeks.

“The deaths of these women are heinous, but this thing they’ve done (to Anna) is also really heinous,” Thompson said.

She added, “It complicates Anna’s feelings about what happened, but also the audience’s,” mentioning that the series upends our notions of “who we think about as a serial killer. This idea of an older Black woman who has worked in these spaces and has a kind of invisibility because of it – there’s something radical and juicy about that.”

Notably, the series ends with Anna reading her mother’s confession as she prepares to give birth, and despite no sequel to Feeney’s novel, the show’s success has sparked Season 2 speculation.

On the speculations of season 2, Thompson clarified, “We’ve had some light conversations about it,” adding, “It’s a very open-ended world.”

The Netflix limited series His & Hers, starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, was released on January 8, 2026.

