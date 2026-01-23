Ryan Reynolds' 'super frustrated' feelings revealed in Blake-Justin fight

Ryan Reynolds' "super frustrated" feelings have been revealed in an ongoing legal fight between his wife Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
In a series of newly unsealed text messages from August 2024, as reported by Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actor during a chat with agent Warren Zavala complained about Baldoni, his team and movie director.
Reynolds’ texts revealed, “Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves.
“They should be jumping in front of it in the most full throated, unqualified way. Now.”
The IF actor also noted in his texts that his wife was not the only one with whom Baldoni had issues, as his texts read, “'Every cast member and key crew member (including Colleen) won't be in the same room as the guy,' Reynolds wrote. 'All of them have at some point, over the last six months, unfollowed him on social media.”
His texts also complained how the 41-year-old actor-director and his associates did not take the public hit after initial reports of tension on the movie set began to circulate on social media.
“She should not be subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the 'controlling b****’,” the father of four' texts read, adding, "They (Baldoni and his team) can and should accept the consequences of their actions and lean into the countless and willfully gross behavior before it leans into them.”
While further bashing the Jane the Virgin star, Reynolds at that time wrote, “They made a big f***ing mess. Blake - under NO CIRCUMSTANCES - should be asked to clean up this sloppy, cliched f***storm.”
According to Reynolds’ texts, he was "super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating” as "she made this unbelievable win happen".
For him, Blake Lively made this a win for Sony and by proxy, Wayfarer by starring in It Ends with Us.
Ryan Reynolds’ texts is a key evidence in the ongoing battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
The trial of It Ends with Us costar is set to take place in May 2026.