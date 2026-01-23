Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted jetting off on a romantic getaway, just a day before the actor earned his historic Oscars nomination.
The Wonka star and The Kardashians star stepped out for their cozy vacation in a relax mood.
They arrived at a private airport terminal, hand-in-hand, where they were seen boarding a sleek private jet together in Los Angeles.
For their flight, Chalamet embraced a casual look, wearing dark track pants, paired with sneakers and a backpack.
On the other hand, Jenner opted for black leggings and a light gray hoodie, carrying a large beige tote bag.
The exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the duo made their way across the tarmac, sharing laughs and conversation as they approached the plane.
Jenner was seen climbing the jet's steps first as Chalamet followed closely behind, before the couple disappeared inside together.
The escape came just hours before Chalamet, earned his third Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Marty Supreme.
His film garnered acclaim as it emerged as one of this year's biggest Academy Awards contenders.
Marty Supreme claimed nine nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.