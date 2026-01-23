Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post

The Beckham family are currently embroiled in feud after Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking claims against family

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckhams drama with cryptic post
Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post

Cruz Beckham seemingly dives into family the Beckham family drama as he recently posted a cryptic post on his social media handle, days after his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham made shocking claims about their parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

The 20-year-old musician took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 22, in which he shared a snapshot of him holding a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a popular Brazilian soft drink made from the Amazonian guaraná berry.

Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckhams drama with cryptic post

It was not the beverage that carried much significance to the ongoing family drama, but his song choice was.

The third born in the Beckham family chose his mother’s song, I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl, which she released in 2001, to back up his story.

In another snapshot, he shared a photo of white piece of paper that read, "Loneliest Boy," situated above additional text that read, "Verse 1."

Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckhams drama with cryptic post

Similar to the previous story, Cruz didn't add context to his post.

His cryptic post comes four days after his eldest brother made a shocking series of allegations against their parents, specially their mother.

In a lengthy statement, Brooklyn announced that he does not want to reconcile with his family and he is not being controlled.

According to him, he is standing up for himself for the first time in his life.

Brooklyn Beckham also accused Victoria and David Beckham over an attempt to sabotage his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz in the name of publicity.

Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy
Timothée Chalamet reacts to ‘Marty Supreme’s’ multiple Oscar nominations
Timothée Chalamet reacts to ‘Marty Supreme’s’ multiple Oscar nominations
Ryan Reynolds' 'super frustrated' feelings revealed in Blake-Justin fight
Ryan Reynolds' 'super frustrated' feelings revealed in Blake-Justin fight
Taylor Swift earns praise from Nancy Sinatra after Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 news
Taylor Swift earns praise from Nancy Sinatra after Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 news
Harry Styles announces Together, Together tour 2026, reveals dates and cities
Harry Styles announces Together, Together tour 2026, reveals dates and cities
Celebs jump on viral ‘2026 is new 2016’ trend: Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish
Celebs jump on viral ‘2026 is new 2016’ trend: Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish
'Heated Rivalry' stars named torchbearers for 2026 Winter Olympics
'Heated Rivalry' stars named torchbearers for 2026 Winter Olympics
Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod
Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod
'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field
'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field
Oscar nominations list 2026: ‘Sinners’ makes history with record-breaking nods
Oscar nominations list 2026: ‘Sinners’ makes history with record-breaking nods
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'
Ariana Grande snubbed by Oscars 2026 for 'Wicked: For Good': 'THE ROBBERY'

Popular News

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
28 minutes ago
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'

Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
an hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'

Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
3 hours ago