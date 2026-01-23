Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post

Cruz Beckham seemingly dives into family the Beckham family drama as he recently posted a cryptic post on his social media handle, days after his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham made shocking claims about their parents, Victoria and David Beckham.
The 20-year-old musician took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 22, in which he shared a snapshot of him holding a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a popular Brazilian soft drink made from the Amazonian guaraná berry.
It was not the beverage that carried much significance to the ongoing family drama, but his song choice was.
The third born in the Beckham family chose his mother’s song, I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl, which she released in 2001, to back up his story.
In another snapshot, he shared a photo of white piece of paper that read, "Loneliest Boy," situated above additional text that read, "Verse 1."
Similar to the previous story, Cruz didn't add context to his post.
His cryptic post comes four days after his eldest brother made a shocking series of allegations against their parents, specially their mother.
In a lengthy statement, Brooklyn announced that he does not want to reconcile with his family and he is not being controlled.
According to him, he is standing up for himself for the first time in his life.
Brooklyn Beckham also accused Victoria and David Beckham over an attempt to sabotage his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz in the name of publicity.