Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy

Amanda Bynes recently debuted something new, months after the actress was involved in a fake TikTok video controversy.

The 39-year-old actress took her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 21, and showed off her latest permanent ink tattoo to her fans and followers.

The former child star, who was in Los Angeles, debuted a fresh "Trap Star" tattoo on her hand below her index finger.

Source: Instagram
She paired it with pink glitter square nails and a silver-and-gold Rolex watch.

In another story, the Sydney White performer delighted her fans by showing bold brown brows and bright blue lip-colour.

In the snap, the Easy A actress could be seen wearing a black oversized windbreaker, which she paired with a sleek legging and a matching mini handle bag.

The Amanda Show actress showcased her new tattoo, months after the actress was involved in fake TikTok video scandal that she was impregnated by former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider at age 13.

However, the What a Girl Wants actress turned down the rumour, sharing that the video was manipulated and created for "clickbait".

Moreover, at that time, Amanda Bynes clarified that she didn't have a TikTok account and urged her fans to report the impersonator, spreading false information. 

