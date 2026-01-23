Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move

Lily Allen and David Harbour recently took a huge step as they inch closer to divorce.
The estranged couple, as reported by PEOPLE, will sell their luxurious home in New York City at a loss.
Their home, that was initially listed for $7.9 million in October 2025, now found a new buyer for $7.3 million, according to Carl Gambino Real Estate's Instagram page.
Now, it's finally off their hands.
Their home, situated in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., features interior design by AD100 designer Billy Cotton.
The house has a living room area with a pea green tray ceiling, fireplace, and a floral wallpaper.
The kitchen area offers a combination of a cream coloured tile and cabinets.
The home also has a backyard area, and several other unique design choices.
The home’s vibrant furnishing is complete with dual walk-in closets and a fireplace. Four additional guest bedrooms occupy the floors above.
The sale comes after Lily Allen and David Harbour officially parted ways in February 2025 after four years of marriage.
The couple, who married in 2020, reportedly separated due to an alleged infidelity.
Even the singer’s album, West End Girl, released in October 2025, is also described as a raw,, "brutal" account of the marriage breaking down.