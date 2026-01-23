Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria  

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Cruz Beckham has seemingly turned a deaf ear and a blind eye to the accusations made by his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, publicly. 

Earlier this week, the firstborn child of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham broke the internet with his bombshell statement against his mother, who reportedly tried to ruin his relationship with his life partner, Nicola Peltz. 

Shortly after Brooklyn’s public drama, his younger brother came into the spotlight to seemingly support his parents amid the escalating family fallout.

On Friday, January 23rd, the 20-year-old popular English singer turned to his Instagram account to announce his upcoming first mini-tour.

"I’m so excited to announce the first mini tour. It’ll be my dream to play you the music I’ve been working on. See you there? " Let’s have a good time, shall we?" the Optics crooner enthusiastically stated in the caption. 

He continued sharing that the tickets for the tour will go on sale from "Next Friday, January 30th, at 10 AM."

As his post gained traction on social media, his mother, the renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, could not resist commenting on her son’s new career achievement.

The former Spice singer noted, "We're all so proud of you, Cruz."

Despite being publicly accused by his eldest son, Victoria chose to stay silent on the disturbing allegations made by her own son.

For those unaware, on Wednesday, January 21st, Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram Stories to address the family feud speculations that initially arose in May last year, after he skipped the special birthdays of his parents.

As of now, neither Victoria Beckham nor her family have responded to the accusations of Brooklyn Beckham. 

