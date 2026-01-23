Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Timothée Chalamet reacts to ‘Marty Supreme’s’ multiple Oscar nominations

Marty Supreme has made it to the Oscars and Timothée Chalamet is over the moon.

On Thursday, January 22, the Academy Awards announced the eagerly-awaited nominations for its 98th session, where Chalamet’s sports comedy-drama film, Marty Supreme, shone bright with multiple nods.

The movie has earned nine nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Casting, Best Costume Design, and Best Cinematography.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories on the same day, the 30-year-old American-French actor reacted to the major achievement and expressed his thrill, writing, “BIG DREAAAAAM!!!!!”

P.C. Instagram/tchalamet

Fans’ reactions:

In addition, Timothée Chalamet’s fans were equally excited for his milestone moment, expressing their joy over it on Instagram.

“TIMMY LISTEN TO ME, THIS TIME YOU ARE GOING TO WIN BEST ACTOR. DREAM BIG!!!!!!” encouraged one.

Another excitedly exclaimed, “TIMOTHÉE IS GETTING THAT OSCAR.”

“DREAM BIG. SWEEP BIG,” added a third.

Marty Supreme plot:

According to IMDb, Marty Supreme revolves around the story of “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

Marty Supreme cast:

The stellar cast of Marty Supreme includes Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler, the Creator, Abel Ferrara, and Emory Cohen.

