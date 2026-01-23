Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles is finally back to the music scenes with an exciting new release!
On Friday, January 23, the 31-year-old English singer-songwriter and actor made his long-awaited comeback to music by announcing the release of his new single, Aperture.
“Aperture. Out Now,” he captioned, adding that its music video will release at 5 pm UK time.
The track – which serves as the first taste of Styles’ upcoming fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally – mixes disco and electronic elements with a techno or alternative dance vibe, and focuses on being honest, present, and vulnerable, even when having no answers to the problems.
Notably, the latest release marks nearly three years since the English singer dropped his last song.
Fans’ reactions:
With his long-awaited comeback, Harry Styles left his fans emotional, who called his music as a form of “healing.”
“My healer is back! This prompted me to write and produce a song about him (Welcome Back to the Golden Glow). Thank you, Harry, for your music that brings light into my shadows,” commented a fan.
Another penned, “His voice feel like coming home after wandering too long.”
“When we needed him most, he came back,” a third chimed in.
“the world is healing,” added one more.
Harry Styles’ Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally:
Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is Harry Styles’ upcoming fourth studio album, set to release on March 6, 2026.