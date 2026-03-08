Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have scheduled a trip to Australia for April.
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Sunday, March 8, that they "will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements".
Moreover, it was shared that further details about the visit will be revealed in "due course".
While the details remain under wraps, reports have claimed that Harry's plans will include Australia's armed forces or veterans' community.
The confirmation came after Prince Harry recorded a heartwarming video message for Paralympian Scott Meenagh, a British para Nordic skier and former British Army soldier.
Scott represented the UK at the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, and competed again at Orlando 2016 and Toronto 2017, and Milano Cortina 2026 will be his final Winter Paralympics.
Furthermore, it has also been speculated that Meghan will appear on the Her Best Life podcast, launched and co-hosted by Jackie 'O' Henderson and Gemma O'Neill through their company, "Besties".
The visit will be quite a different affair than their previous trip, as they will be travelling as private citizens and not royals.
It is still unclear whether their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lillibit, 4, will join their parents or remain in Montecito, California.
For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Australia in 2018 shortly after getting married. They also visited Fiji and Tonga before concluding the trip with four days in New Zealand.