Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Suniel Shetty weighed in on the nepotism debate in Bollywood, calling it “a way of life” in the film industry.

While conversing with Pinkvilla, the Dhadkan star expressed his opinion on the ‘nepo kids’in the acting industry.

Shetty shared, “I don’t like the word nepotism. There’s no such thing as nepotism. Mere bete ko log nepo kid kahenge, lekin har baap yahi chahta hai ki uska baccha achha kare aur aage badhe. (People call my son a nepo kid, but every father wants their child to do well [in life] and grow big.)”

The Hera Pheri star labelled it a “way of life” and how “generations continue” in the world.

Sharing about his own experience, Shetty added, “ I got the opportunity to run a restaurant because my father used to run one. When you are privileged, you do get opportunities, but it depends on individuals how they make use of them.”

To back his claim by sharing the example of Varun Dhawan, who is often faced same nepo kid remarks over his father David Dhawan’s filmmaking career.

He said, “Varun khud ke role ke baare mein kamm aur Ahan ke role ke baare mein zyada baat karta hai (Varun talks less about his own role and more about Ahan’s role).”

To note, Sunil Shetty's remark came ahead of his son Ahan Shetty’s new film Border 2, which is set to release on January 23.

