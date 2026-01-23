Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trinity Rodman becomes the world's highest-paid women's footballer with groundbreaking deal

An American professional tennis star and Ben Shelton's partner Trinity Rodman has become the world's highest-paid female footballer by signing a groundbreaking contract.

The daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman signed a three-year deal worth around $2m (£1.5m) per year including bonuses with Washington Spirit on Thursday night, January 22 at a special press conference which will keep her at the club until 2028, as per BBC Sports.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after her previous contract with Spirit ended on December 31.

In 2025, each National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team were limited to a total salary cap of $3.5m per team but a new rule approved in December called the "High Impact Player" allows club to go beyond this limit by spending up to an extra $1 million on certain top players who meet specific criteria.

After signing the contract, the player expressed, "It feels amazing. I'm very happy. I'm very blessed. I think it's a monumental and game-changing moment right now. I can't even describe in words what it feels like."

Meanwhile, Spirit owner Michele Kang praised the player in a statement, "Trinity is a generational player, but more importantly she represents the future of this club and the future of women's soccer."

As per the outlet, before Rodman's groundbreaking deal, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was the highest-earning female player.

Who is Trinity Rodman?

Rodman was born in California to the former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer.

She joined the Spirit in 2021 at the age of 19 straight from high school.

Since then, the player has played a key role in the team's success, helping the Spirit win the NWSL championship in 2021 and finish as runners-up in 2024 and 2025.

Rodman was also named US Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year in 2021.

The player made her senior debut for the United States women's national soccer team in 2022 and won 47 caps for the USA so far.

