German legendary musician Francis Buchholz dies at age of 71 

Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has tragically passed away after a long cancer battle.
According to The Sun, the German rock star’s death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, January 22nd.
The deceased musician’s family statement said, "t is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer."
"He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Our hearts are shattered throughout his fight with cancer; we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us," they shared.
The family members also thanked his fans around the world for their "unwavering loyalty and love" throughout his journey.
They continued, "You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Through the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched."
For those unaware, Francis Buchholz was a German musician best known as the bass guitarist of German rock band Scorpions from 1973 until 1992.
Since leaving Scorpions, he was a member of Michael Schenker's Temple of Rock.
His family members have yet to announce the details of his mass funeral.