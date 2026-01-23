Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

German legendary musician Francis Buchholz dies at age of 71

Francis Buchholz's death was confirmed by his family members with a heartbreaking statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
German legendary musician Francis Buchholz dies at age of 71
German legendary musician Francis Buchholz dies at age of 71 

Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has tragically passed away after a long cancer battle. 

According to The Sun, the German rock star’s death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, January 22nd. 

The deceased musician’s family statement said, "t is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer." 

"He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Our hearts are shattered throughout his fight with cancer; we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us," they shared.

The family members also thanked his fans around the world for their "unwavering loyalty and love" throughout his journey.

They continued, "You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Through the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched."  

For those unaware, Francis Buchholz was a German musician best known as the bass guitarist of German rock band Scorpions from 1973 until 1992. 

Since leaving Scorpions, he was a member of Michael Schenker's Temple of Rock.

His family members have yet to announce the details of his mass funeral. 

Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria
Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria
Cha Eun Woo suffers major career blows over $13.6M tax scandal
Cha Eun Woo suffers major career blows over $13.6M tax scandal
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife
Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod
Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’
Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’
Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move
Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move
Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau in calling out ‘bulls**t’ amid sizzling romance
Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau in calling out ‘bulls**t’ amid sizzling romance
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy
Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post
Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post

Popular News

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
37 minutes ago
Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys

Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
50 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release

Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
2 hours ago