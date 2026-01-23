Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys 

Bowen Yang has revealed why he reportedly ignored Matt Bomer at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
In a recent podcast episode of Las Culturistas, the 35-year-old American comedian and actor recalled the subtle encounter with his fellow actor at this year’s anticipated awards gala.
Bowen noted that he and his partner, Kristen Wiig, were preparing backstage, and they were so intense with the rehearsals that they deliberately overlooked Bomer, who was in proximity.
Saturday Night Live alum said, "Another thing that I will never forget is: Remember the four versions of the presenter copy we had for the Emmys that one year?"
"Kristen and I were in that dressing room with our pencils, while Matt Bomer was sitting in the other corner, wanting to say hi to us," the Wicked actor added.
He humorously acknowledged their preoccupation, saying, "And we’re like, ‘We’re in the middle of something.’"
However, his presenter partner, Kristen, who also appeared as a guest on the podcast, chimed in, saying, "We said hello. We weren’t rude. But you and I were locked in."
As of now, Matt Bomer has yet to respond to the comments made by Bowen Yang and Kristen Wiig.