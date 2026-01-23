Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release

Turn 10 Studios has officially announced the release date of Forza Horizon 6 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam, and day one with Game Pass Ultimate, slated to release on May 19.
The game will be accessible on PlayStation 5 later in 2026. Early access will only be offered to premium Edition players from May 15, 2026.
The recent entry in the exciting racing franchise promises players unprecedented freedom of exploration alongside fast-paced and immersive exhilarating gameplay.
In this game, players will kick off their journey by finishing Horizon qualifiers to solidify their position in the Horizon Festival racing circuit.
With progression, they will unlock faster cars, new events, and receive exclusive rewards.
Design Director Torben Ellert explained that the game is built around the excitement of finding a new place.
Forza Horizon 6, set in Japan, invites players to arrive as fans with dreams of becoming racers, capturing the excitement to chase ambition in a new realm.
Ellert stated, “You have this motivation to go to Japan with the Horizon Festival, but you’re only attending as a fan, with a dream to take part in it. That felt like a great way to frame up that big open-door experience and explore the question of ‘what would it take for you to drop everything to fly to the other side of the world to pursue your dream?’
Forza Horizon 6 is an open-world game, with a map divided into clearly defined districts. Tokyo’s suburbs are brought to life with narrow streets, rolling roads, and overhead power lines connecting quiet residential neighborhoods.
Currently, Forza Horizon 6 is accessible to pre-order now, with fans anticipating ahead of its global release.