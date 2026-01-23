Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release

Forza Horizon 6 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam, and day one with Game Pass Ultimate, slated to release on May 19

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release

Turn 10 Studios has officially announced the release date of Forza Horizon 6 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam, and day one with Game Pass Ultimate, slated to release on May 19.

The game will be accessible on PlayStation 5 later in 2026. Early access will only be offered to premium Edition players from May 15, 2026.

The recent entry in the exciting racing franchise promises players unprecedented freedom of exploration alongside fast-paced and immersive exhilarating gameplay.

In this game, players will kick off their journey by finishing Horizon qualifiers to solidify their position in the Horizon Festival racing circuit.

With progression, they will unlock faster cars, new events, and receive exclusive rewards.

Design Director Torben Ellert explained that the game is built around the excitement of finding a new place.

Forza Horizon 6, set in Japan, invites players to arrive as fans with dreams of becoming racers, capturing the excitement to chase ambition in a new realm.

Ellert stated, “You have this motivation to go to Japan with the Horizon Festival, but you’re only attending as a fan, with a dream to take part in it. That felt like a great way to frame up that big open-door experience and explore the question of ‘what would it take for you to drop everything to fly to the other side of the world to pursue your dream?’

Forza Horizon 6 is an open-world game, with a map divided into clearly defined districts. Tokyo’s suburbs are brought to life with narrow streets, rolling roads, and overhead power lines connecting quiet residential neighborhoods.

Currently, Forza Horizon 6 is accessible to pre-order now, with fans anticipating ahead of its global release.

Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'
LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'
Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win
Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement
Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement
F1 movie, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton earns four Oscar nominations
F1 movie, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton earns four Oscar nominations
Mercedes reveal new W17 F1 car for 2026 season
Mercedes reveal new W17 F1 car for 2026 season
McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash
McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash
Djokovic reveals reason for keeping his kids away from Australian Open
Djokovic reveals reason for keeping his kids away from Australian Open
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round
Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'

Popular News

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
37 minutes ago
Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys

Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
50 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release

Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
2 hours ago