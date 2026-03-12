King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement

King Charles III has received an official invitation from Australia just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off their joint trip.
The 77-year-old monarch has been reportedly invited to Austalia next year in March to mark the 150th anniversary of first ever Cricket Test match played between Down Under and England.
The landmark celebration will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from March 11-15, the same stadium where the first ever test match was played in 1877.
In 1977, the century of the historic event was marked with the late Queen Elizabeth II and officials in attendance.
The organisers are hopeful that her son, and the current monarch will also join them at the 150 anniversary of the exciting face off between to arch-rivals.
Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald, "We've extended (an invitation) through all the appropriate channels, both government here and in the UK, for the King or a subset to be here, that's certainly high on our list."
Greenberg confirmed to AFP that "We might bring his visit slightly earlier in the Test match, as opposed to the end of day five, given modern-day Test matches may not get that far."
"We'll make sure a royal visit is there for the opening ball on day one, for sure," he added.
As per France 24's report, MCG has also invited all living male and female International Cricket Council Hall of Fame inductees, former Test captains and a who's who of ex-Australia and England Test players.
This update came just days after it was officially announced that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a joint trip to Australia in April this year.
As per the couple's spokesperson, Harry and Meghan will visit Australia in mid-April to "take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements".
To note, the duke and duchess last visited Down Under in 2018.