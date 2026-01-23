'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa shares emotional reaction over Oscar snub 

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's co-star, Vishal Jethwa, has dropped an emotional statement after his film, Homebound, skipped Oscars nominations.
After the 98th Academy Awards’ nominations announcement, the 31-year-old Indian actor released his reaction to the biggest snub in the upcoming awards gala.
"Homebound Oscars, yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail, it's when you don’t try," Vishal expressed.
He continued, "And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY."
"I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It’s more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved," the Mardaani 2 actor noted
According to Hindustan Times, Homebound was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category but ultimately missed out on a nomination as the first official entry for the 98th Academy Awards.
Homebound premiered on May 21, 2025.