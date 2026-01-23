Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa shares emotional reaction over Oscar snub

Vishal Jethwa's new film, 'Homebound' premiered in May last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Homebound star Vishal Jethwa shares emotional reaction over Oscar snub
'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa shares emotional reaction over Oscar snub 

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's co-star, Vishal Jethwa, has dropped an emotional statement after his film, Homebound, skipped Oscars nominations.

After the 98th Academy Awards’ nominations announcement, the 31-year-old Indian actor released his reaction to the biggest snub in the upcoming awards gala.

"Homebound Oscars, yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail, it's when you don’t try," Vishal expressed.

He continued, "And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY." 

"I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It’s more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved," the Mardaani 2 actor noted

According to Hindustan Times, Homebound was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category but ultimately missed out on a nomination as the first official entry for the 98th Academy Awards.  

Homebound premiered on May 21, 2025.  

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy
Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk

Popular News

Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album

Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
20 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson's potential return may throw Royal Family into tight spot?

Sarah Ferguson's potential return may throw Royal Family into tight spot?
55 minutes ago
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions

Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
an hour ago