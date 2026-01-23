Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions

Brooklyn Beckham’s former youth team coach at Queens Park Rangers has weighed in on his tense relationship with parents David and Victoria Beckham amid public family feud.
The coach Tony McCool described a "strange dynamic" within the family and admitted to noticing signs of anxiety in Brooklyn.
His response came after Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-simmering family feud for the first time, posting a six-page statement on Instagram account in which he accused his parents of manipulating press narratives and attempting to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
There has been widespread media speculation about a rift in the Beckham family since Brooklyn's wedding to the daughter of the Peltz's in 2022.
Brooklyn, the eldest son of footballer David and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham further alleged that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and behaving in a way he considered "inappropriate."
McCool has said in a LinkedIn post, “Brooklyn Beckham getting piled on. But I felt sorry for the lad. I did see some bizarre carry on as his football coach at QPR & certainly seen the anxiety."
He shared, “He might have got this situation wrong, I'm not on either side because I don't know them & his parents were always polite to me. But I did witness myself a strange dynamic which is impossible for us to judge and predict how we would navigate it, both as parents and as a young person."
McCool further expressed hope that the family will work out their differences.
For the unversed, Brooklyn trained with several football academies, starting at QPR at 14, then briefly with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Fulham.