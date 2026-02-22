Kate Hudson kicks off BAFTA 2026 season with special pre-event bash

Kate Hudson has begun the BAFTA season in style!
On Saturday night, February 21, the Song Sung Blue actress made a head turning appearance at a glitzy pre-BAFTA party with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, enjoying her time before the Sunday’s awards gala.
The 46-year-old American actress and singer was spotted exiting the National Portrait Gallery after making a stunning appearance at the star-studded BAFTA Awards Nominees Party.
In the snaps shared online, Hudson can be seen smiling brightly as she departed the bash with her arm linked with the 29-year-old American musician.
For the glamorous party, Kate Hudson slipped into a stunning gown featuring a plunging black leather bodice and white pleated, flowy chiffon skirt, displaying her slim figure.
She styled the striking ensemble with a white long coat and accessorized with sparkling earrings.
Meanwhile, Fujikawa was also seen beaming in a stylish white shirt, black pants, layered under a black trench coat.
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa relationship:
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson met through the actress’s stepbrother and began dating sometime around 2017.
The couple got engaged in September 2021 and are parents to a daughter, Rani Rose, whom they welcomed in October 2018.
Kate Hudon BAFTA 2026 nominations:
At the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Kate Hudson has been nominated in the category of Leading Actress for her role in 2025 film Song Sung Blue.