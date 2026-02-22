Internet blames Noah Schnapp for Canada lost in Olympic final against Team USA

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has landed in bizarre trouble online after he was spotted attending the USA vs Canada hockey final in a red jersey.
On Sunday, February 22, Noah was seen cheering Team Canada at the Milano Santagiulia Arena as they faced Team USA in the men's hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
While fans express confusion on his choice, it should not have been a surprise, as the New York-born actor holds dual US and Canadian citizenship, as both of his parents are from Montreal, Quebec.
The game ended with Team USA winning the gold with a 2-1 score in overtime, marking it their first gold since 1980.
Following the win, netizens turned to X to blame the historic loss of Team Canada on Noah in a shocking move.
One X user noted, "noah schnapp you are the reason we lost."
Another user added, "Noah Schnapp in the Canadian jersey jinxed us."
"Noah Schnapp supporting Canada actually made them lose, no cap," a third fan chimed in.
The 21-year-old has been on the internet's bad list for some while after he was spotted handing out stickers that read "Zionism is Sexy" in November 2023.