PinkPantheress reacts to Alysa Liu performance on 'Stateside' at figure skating gala

After bagging a gold medal at the women's free skating event at Milano Cortina 2026, Alysa Liu won hearts at the gala with her surprising performance.
For the Olympic figure skating exhibition gala at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, the 20-year-old skated to the PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson remix of Stateside.
Following the stunning performance, the Boy's a Liar singer turned to her Instagram stories to share her adoration for the skater, noting, "incredible work my good sis @alysaxliu."
Liu was among over 40 Olympic figure skaters who took part in the traditional exhibition gala on Saturday night, February 21, which wrapped up the programme.
For the special occasion, the two-time Olympic gold medallist delivered a routine soundtracked by an updated version of Stateside featuring Larsson.
Earlier in the week, reporter Raymond Braun showed Liu a video of PinkPantheress giving her a message, "Alysa, lots of love, thank you so much for supporting me. I hope that you have a really good show. You are so inspiring and when I was younger I was obsessed with figure skaters so you are literally living my dream. Thank you so much for the love."
Reacting to the surprise video, Liu called PinkPantheress her favourite artist and shared that if she did the Olympic Gala, she would skate to Stateside.
For the unversed, Liu announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 16 after her 2022 Olympic debut in Beijing and resumed two years later, continuing her passion on her own terms.