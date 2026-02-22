Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams make first red carpet appearance at BAFTAs 2026

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are taking their relationship one step further.
The lovebirds, who have been dating for nearly two years now, made their first-ever red carpet appearance together at the star-studded event of the 2026 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 22.
At the ceremony, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 30-year-old Irish actor and his 26-year-old American singer girlfriend turned heads as they graced the red carpet with their striking arm-in-arm arrival.
For the glitzy event, the I Love You, I’m Sorry hitmaker slipped into a fitted, sleeveless black dress featuring embellished pattern and sparkling blue detailing on the neckline and arms.
With her pixie cut perfectly framing her beautiful face, Abrams added a stylish touch to her appearance by wearing a pair of silver drop earrings.
Meanwhile, the Gladiator II star looked dashing in a black-and-white suit, smiling brightly while looking at his ladylove.
At the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Paul Mescal has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his incredible performance as Shakespeare in Hamnet.
Notably, Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams began dating in the summer of 2024.