Jessica Alba gets swoon-worthy confession from Danny Ramirez during romantic trip

Hollywood power couple Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez enjoyed a romantic getaway in Miami

Danny Ramirez is serving major boyfriend goals with his romantic gestures for Jessica Alba.

The 44-year-old American actress and businesswoman took to her official Instagram stories on Saturday, February 21, to share a series of photos from her romantic trip to Miami with her actor boyfriend.

In the carousel, the Fantastic Four actress flaunted the sweet surprises and the swoon-worthy confessions of love she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star.

One of the photos in the slideshow showed Ramirez wrapping his arms around Alba while snuggling her cheek lovingly, while another featured him holding a special card with a big red heart, featuring a text stating, “Will You Be My Valentine?” and also included his sign, “Danny.”

The gallery also included a snap showing a neon sign on a snowy hill reading, “P.S. I love you.”

P.C. Instagram
Moreover, Jessica Alba also posted a sizzling mirror selfie of herself, heating up Miami by showing off her slim figure in a black and white string bikini.

About Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez relationship:

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez were first linked romantically in May 2025 during a date at London’s flower-filled Regent’s Park.

The actress soft-launched her relationship with Ramirez later that year in October by posting snaps on Instagram from their vacation in Australia.

Notably, before dating Danny Ramirez, Jessica Alba was married to Cash Warren, with whom she finalized divorce in February 2025.

The former spouses are parents to three children; Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

