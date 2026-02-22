Kylie Jenner arrives at 2026 BAFTAs to cheer on beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is all set to hype up her beau Timothée Chalamet once again!
The 28-year-old American makeup mogul has returned to the spotlight with her 30-year-old actor boyfriend as she made a striking appearance at the 2026 BAFTA Awards to root for him.
On Sunday, February 22, Jenner and Chalamet kept their award show date night streak alive at London’s Royal Festival Hall as they posed for photos at the star-studded gala.
The Kardashians star turned up the heat in a sizzling black ensemble featuring a daring backless design with a plunging neckline adorned with large crystal embellishments across the chest.
To take her striking look to the next level, Jenner wore sparkling dangly earrings and rings.
On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet rocked an all-black, custom Givenchy tuxedo, appearing in high spirits as the ceremony nears its beginning.
At the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Chalamet has been nominated for Best Actor for his incredible performance in Marty Supreme, which has secured 11 nods.