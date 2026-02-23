Hailey Bieber makes generous gesture for Eric Dane's family amid GoFundMe backlash

Hailey Bieber has played her part in helping out Eric Dane's family following his heartbreaking death.
As reported by PageSix, the Rhode founder donated $20,000 to a GoFundMe set up to support the Grey's Anatomy star's family.
On Sunday morning, February 22, Hailey was listed as the fundraiser's third top donor.
The 29-year-old businesswoman was joined by an anonymous $25,000 donation and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's $27,000 donation in the list.
Other donations included $10,000 from director Brad Falchuk, who is married to Gwyneth Paltrow, and the same amount from film producer Randall Emmett.
The fundraiser, which initially started with a $250K goal, stated that the money will help Eric's teenage daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, whom he shared with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
Eric tragically passed away on Thursday "following a courageous battle with ALS," his family told People via a statement.
He announced his ALS diagnosis 10 months prior in April 2025.
Moreover, the GoFundMe also raised some eyebrows among netizens, as many questioned the need for a fundraiser for the family of such a renowned star.