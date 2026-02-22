BAFTA Awards 2026: Chase Infiniti and other A-listers grace glitzy red carpet

From timeless elegance to high-octane glamour, Hollywood stars descend on BAFTAs red carpet 2026, taking place today, February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Center.
All the A-lister celebrities, including Leonardo Dicaprio, Sadie Sink, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Timothee Chalamet, Michael B Jordan, Rose Byrne, and more are turning heads with jaw-dropping red carpet appearance.
Here's a list of some celebrities who stunned everyone with phenomenal looks, which perfectly matched with their hot personalities.
Chase Infiniti
For BAFTA nominees Chase Infiniti also reached first to walk in their style, with Infiniti shining in a bold strapless gown with a flared-out hem.
Rose Byrne
Rose slayed the red carpet in her classic style, in a classy and elegant, and definitely her best red carpet moment ever!
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink rocked in mint green satin for the 2026 BAFTA VIP arrivals.
Renate Reinsve
The Worst Person in the World alum stunned fans with her breathtaking looks at the star-studded red carpet event.
Odessa A’zion
Odessa A’zion reached first to walk in their style, wearing a black off-the-shoulder lace dress.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington shined in the BAFTAs red carpet 2026, wearing cut-out back and oversized sequin flowers, elevating her classic look.