News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

BAFTA Awards 2026: Chase Infiniti and other A-listers grace glitzy red carpet

From Sadie Sink to Rose Byrne, here’s list of several celebrities who turned heads on BAFTAs red carpet 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
BAFTA Awards 2026: Chase Infiniti and other A-listers grace glitzy red carpet
BAFTA Awards 2026: Chase Infiniti and other A-listers grace glitzy red carpet

From timeless elegance to high-octane glamour, Hollywood stars descend on BAFTAs red carpet 2026, taking place today, February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Center.

All the A-lister celebrities, including Leonardo Dicaprio, Sadie Sink, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Timothee Chalamet, Michael B Jordan, Rose Byrne, and more are turning heads with jaw-dropping red carpet appearance.

Here's a list of some celebrities who stunned everyone with phenomenal looks, which perfectly matched with their hot personalities.

Chase Infiniti 

For BAFTA nominees Chase Infiniti also reached first to walk in their style, with Infiniti shining in a bold strapless gown with a flared-out hem.


Rose Byrne

Rose slayed the red carpet in her classic style, in a classy and elegant, and definitely her best red carpet moment ever!


Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink rocked in mint green satin for the 2026 BAFTA VIP arrivals.


Renate Reinsve

The Worst Person in the World alum stunned fans with her breathtaking looks at the star-studded red carpet event.


Odessa A’zion

Odessa A’zion reached first to walk in their style, wearing a black off-the-shoulder lace dress.


Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington shined in the BAFTAs red carpet 2026, wearing cut-out back and oversized sequin flowers, elevating her classic look.



Kate Hudson kicks off BAFTA 2026 season with special pre-event bash
Kate Hudson kicks off BAFTA 2026 season with special pre-event bash
Jessica Alba gets swoon-worthy confession from Danny Ramirez during romantic trip
Jessica Alba gets swoon-worthy confession from Danny Ramirez during romantic trip
Kelly Osbourne pens heartbreaking note on grief 7 months after dad Ozzy's death
Kelly Osbourne pens heartbreaking note on grief 7 months after dad Ozzy's death
‘Halal’ Cardi B gives cheeky explanation why God didn’t make her Muslim
‘Halal’ Cardi B gives cheeky explanation why God didn’t make her Muslim
'American Idol' alum Caleb Flynn breaks silence after wife's murder charges
'American Idol' alum Caleb Flynn breaks silence after wife's murder charges
Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus
Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus
Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama
Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama
Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz
Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz
Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour
Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute
Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute

Popular News

2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait

2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait
29 minutes ago
Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'

Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'
2 hours ago
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation

King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
3 hours ago